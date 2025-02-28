Tarar Terms SUPARCO Agreement With China On Space Mission As Milestone
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Friday that the agreement between the Chinese Space Agency and Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) regarding Pakistan's first manned space mission was an important milestone.
Delivering his speech at the ceremony of exchanging documents of the agreement on cooperation in space research between Pakistan and China, he said he was grateful for the cooperation of the Chinese government.
"In the light of the Prime Minister's vision, SUPARCO's steps are commendable.
The cooperation between Pakistan and China in the space sector is a matter of pride," he maintained.
He said that Chinese astronauts will provide training to Pakistani astronauts, will be able to travel to the Chinese Space Station within a year.
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government is focusing on the development of the space research sector," he remarked.
Tarar said with the grace of Allah Almighty, the green crescent flag of Pakistan will also go to space and this would be a great achievement with the help of China.
APP/mhn-nvd
Recent Stories
World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon
HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan
'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets
Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque
MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..
Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation
MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..
Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
18 dead, 1,195 injured in Punjab road accidents6 minutes ago
-
More rains, thunderstorms with snowfall expected across country from March 2-4: PMD6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to send first astronaut to space station in collaboration with China: PM6 minutes ago
-
Sports gala, fun festival inaugurated at IUB6 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Karachi road accident6 minutes ago
-
Tarar terms SUPARCO agreement with China on space mission as milestone6 minutes ago
-
Low to medium level flood likely in Rivers Jhelum, Chenab: FFD16 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalised over hygiene violations16 minutes ago
-
Police Khidmat Centre opened at Nishtar Hospital16 minutes ago
-
Stage actors praise Punjab govt’s efforts to revive theatre16 minutes ago
-
Punjab government pushes for early cotton sowing16 minutes ago
-
SPARC encourages Women’s empowerment through education, economic opportunities16 minutes ago