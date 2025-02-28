Open Menu

Tarar Terms SUPARCO Agreement With China On Space Mission As Milestone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Tarar terms SUPARCO agreement with China on space mission as milestone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Friday that the agreement between the Chinese Space Agency and Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) regarding Pakistan's first manned space mission was an important milestone.

Delivering his speech at the ceremony of exchanging documents of the agreement on cooperation in space research between Pakistan and China, he said he was grateful for the cooperation of the Chinese government.

"In the light of the Prime Minister's vision, SUPARCO's steps are commendable.

The cooperation between Pakistan and China in the space sector is a matter of pride," he maintained.

He said that Chinese astronauts will provide training to Pakistani astronauts, will be able to travel to the Chinese Space Station within a year.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government is focusing on the development of the space research sector," he remarked.

Tarar said with the grace of Allah Almighty, the green crescent flag of Pakistan will also go to space and this would be a great achievement with the help of China.

APP/mhn-nvd

Recent Stories

World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Rama ..

World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon

16 minutes ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 ..

HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

19 minutes ago
 Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed ..

Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing g ..

'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'

27 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 ru ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets

38 minutes ago
Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide att ..

Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque

59 minutes ago
 MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special e ..

MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

1 hour ago
 MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ ..

MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..

1 hour ago
 Manchester City retains top spot as world's most v ..

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team

2 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, I ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan