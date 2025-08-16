Open Menu

Tarar Thanks Party Leadership For NA-66 Nomination Of Bilal Farooq Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Tarar thanks Party leadership for NA-66 nomination of Bilal Farooq Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday thanked former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for nominating Bilal Farooq Tarar as the party’s candidate for the upcoming NA-66 by-election.

In a post on X, Tarar expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty and pledged to uphold the confidence reposed in them by the Party.

“We will strive to live up to the trust the Party has placed in us, and take everyone along,” he stated, reaffirming his commitment to collaborative and inclusive leadership.

Tarar also extended thanks to all members of the parliamentary board, describing the Party ticket as a sacred trust bestowed by the party and its workers.

“This ticket is a sacred trust of the Party and its workers,” he wrote.

He pledged to serve with unwavering dedication and loyalty. “God willing, we will make every effort with sincerity and commitment,” he added.

