Tarar Urges Dialogue Over Discord In Parliament.
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 11:24 PM
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar said on Monday that constructive discourse was needed in the Parliament
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar said on Monday that constructive discourse was needed in the Parliament.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that while there may be a handful of troublemakers within the opposition, it was crucial to avoid confrontations and maintain decorum within the House.
"As a government, our utmost priority is to refrain from engaging in any disruptive behavior," Tarar said.
Answering a query, he strongly opposed such elements that propagate against the state from abroad.
He said that those who wanted to create unrest in the country would be dealt with sternly.
