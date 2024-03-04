Tarar urges dialogue over discord in Parliament.

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar said on Monday that constructive discourse was needed in the Parliament.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that while there may be a handful of troublemakers within the opposition, it was crucial to avoid confrontations and maintain decorum within the House.

"As a government, our utmost priority is to refrain from engaging in any disruptive behavior," Tarar said.

Answering a query, he strongly opposed such elements that propagate against the state from abroad.

He said that those who wanted to create unrest in the country would be dealt with sternly.