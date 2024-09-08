Tarar visits Naval Headquarters, lays floral wreath on Martyrs' Memorial

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Sunday visited the Naval Headquarters on the occasion of Pakistan Navy Day.

The minister laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial, paying tribute to the sacrifices of Navy personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Addressing on the occasion, Tarar expressed pride in being present at the memorial and praised the eternal services rendered by the Pakistan Navy for the country's defense.

He highlighted the significance of Operation Dwarka, launched on September 7, 1965, and commended the bravery of Navy personnel who targeted enemy positions during the operation.

Attaullah Tarar also remembered Lieutenant Aftab Ahmed Shaheed and other soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

He emphasized the importance of unity in the face of terrorism and expressed confidence that the nation's morale would remain high.

In addition to honouring the martyrs, Tarar discussed the significance of the Blue Economy in the current era.

He highlighted Pakistan's focus on exploring this sector through joint ventures with multiple countries, including China, and middle East to secure the country's economic revival.

The minister reaffirmed the Navy's role in ensuring the security of Pakistan's seas and contributing to the country's economic revolution through the Blue Economy.

Later, he offered Fateha and prayed for the departed soul of martyred.