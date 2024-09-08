Tarar Visits Naval Headquarters, Lays Floral Wreath On Martyrs' Memorial
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Sunday visited the Naval Headquarters on the occasion of Pakistan Navy Day.
The minister laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial, paying tribute to the sacrifices of Navy personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Addressing on the occasion, Tarar expressed pride in being present at the memorial and praised the eternal services rendered by the Pakistan Navy for the country's defense.
He highlighted the significance of Operation Dwarka, launched on September 7, 1965, and commended the bravery of Navy personnel who targeted enemy positions during the operation.
Attaullah Tarar also remembered Lieutenant Aftab Ahmed Shaheed and other soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.
He emphasized the importance of unity in the face of terrorism and expressed confidence that the nation's morale would remain high.
In addition to honouring the martyrs, Tarar discussed the significance of the Blue Economy in the current era.
He highlighted Pakistan's focus on exploring this sector through joint ventures with multiple countries, including China, and middle East to secure the country's economic revival.
The minister reaffirmed the Navy's role in ensuring the security of Pakistan's seas and contributing to the country's economic revolution through the Blue Economy.
Later, he offered Fateha and prayed for the departed soul of martyred.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister urges public to participate in polio vaccination campaign1 minute ago
-
LESCO official suspended11 minutes ago
-
10 power pilferers detected in Chuhng area21 minutes ago
-
DS Railways warns of action against track crossing violators21 minutes ago
-
IESCO installs state of art over 110,000 AMI meters21 minutes ago
-
Food secretary visits PFA office in Murree21 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri delegation to expose India's human rights abuses21 minutes ago
-
Police impound 382 public service vehicles for failing safety standards21 minutes ago
-
Milad-i-Mustafa at Governor's House31 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrest 7 criminals involved in murder case41 minutes ago
-
Journalists urged to use RTI for investigative reporting, countering fake news41 minutes ago
-
CTP vows to eliminate encroachment to maintain traffic flow51 minutes ago