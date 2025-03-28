Open Menu

Tarar Visits PRA Secretary General’s Residence To Offer Condolence On His Father’s Demise

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Tarar visits PRA Secretary General’s residence to offer condolence on his father’s demise

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday visited the residence of a senior journalist and Secretary General of the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) Naveed Akbar to express condolence over the demise of his father.

Prime Minister's Media Coordinator Badar Shehbaz Warraich accompanied the Minister during the visit.

The Minister met with Naveed Akbar and his family, and offered prayers for the departed soul.

Expressing his sympathy, Attaullah Tarar stated, "there is no substitute to father in the world”.

On the occasion, he prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

