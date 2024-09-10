ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Information,Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday visited the residence of Hum news Senior Anchor Person Asma Shirazi to express his condolences on demise of her brother.

The minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the family on the death of Asma Shirazi's brother Mohsin Shirazi and recited Fateha for the departed soul.

Prime Minister's Coordinator Badr Shehbaz Waraich, Information Secretary Ambreen Jan, Joint Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Principal Information Officer also accompanied the minister.

The minister described the death of Mohsin Shirazi as an irreparable loss for the bereaved family.

Terming the bonds between the siblings as priceless gift of nature, he said at this hour of sorrow, he shared grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.