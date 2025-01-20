Open Menu

Tarar Visits Residence Of Former KP Governor To Condole His Brother Demise

Published January 20, 2025

Tarar visits residence of former KP Governor to condole his brother demise

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ataullah Tarar here Monday visited the residence of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra where he condoled with him over the sad demise of his younger brother.

The Federal Minister attended the Qul of the late Javed Zafar Jhagra and condoled with the senior leader of PMLN Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and offered Fateha.

The Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

The Federal Minister for Information said that the death of Javed Zafar Jhagra was an irreparable loss for the bereaved family, and was standing with them in this time of grief.

APP/fam

