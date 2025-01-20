Tarar Visits Residence Of Former KP Governor To Condole His Brother Demise
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2025 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ataullah Tarar here Monday visited the residence of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra where he condoled with him over the sad demise of his younger brother.
The Federal Minister attended the Qul of the late Javed Zafar Jhagra and condoled with the senior leader of PMLN Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and offered Fateha.
The Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.
The Federal Minister for Information said that the death of Javed Zafar Jhagra was an irreparable loss for the bereaved family, and was standing with them in this time of grief.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Sultan crowns winners of Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Abu Dhabi ranked world’s safest city for 9th consecutive year
First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l Airport
EAD, Aldar, Emirates Nature-WWF partner to study biodiversity
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan
Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'
Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025
UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh
Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar visits residence of former KP Governor to condole his brother demise6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders for making filtration plants functional across Division6 minutes ago
-
SC issues notices to govt for Students’ Union in Universities16 minutes ago
-
Online shopping trend appears popular among public36 minutes ago
-
SC summons Registrar for non-compliance of directive36 minutes ago
-
Mian Javed slams PTI for lack of meaningful dialogue56 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in motorcycle-tractor trolley collision56 minutes ago
-
PSC launches Technovation Challenge 2024-2025 to empower girls in technology1 hour ago
-
Trial under Army Act; hearing postpones for non-availability of Bench1 hour ago
-
Six booked over multiple offenses1 hour ago
-
Minister stresses importance of political consensus, unity among parties1 hour ago
-
Punjab tourism department to introduce tourism app, crowd sourcing project for vloggers1 hour ago