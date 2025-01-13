Tarar Visits Residence Of Late Senior Journalist Javed Shahzad, Offers Fateha
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Monday visited the residence of senior journalist Javed Shahzad to condole his death.
The minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the brother of the deceased, senior journalist Khurram Shehzad and other family members and recited Fateha for the soul of the late Javed Shahzad.
The minister said that Javed Shahzad was a hardworking and capable journalist who devoted most of his life to journalism.
The vacuum created in the field of journalism due to Javed Shehzad's death will never be filled, Attaullah Tarar said adding that the journalistic services of the deceased will always be remembered.
He said that he equally shared the grief of the bereaved family and Javed Shahzad's and his children will not be left alone.
The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
Prime Minister's Media Coordinator Badr Shahbaz Waraich was also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 Player Draft takes place Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh
Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10
UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations
Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of diverse digit ..
HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with MBRSC
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025
PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of South Sudan
Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..
£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17
At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA destroys 500-kg contaminated meat2 minutes ago
-
Interfaith leaders unite in Abbottabad to discuss climate change2 minutes ago
-
Door- to-door waste collection drive kicked off in city2 minutes ago
-
Tarar visits residence of late senior journalist Javed Shahzad, offers Fateha2 minutes ago
-
Khairpur Police crack down on robbers, recover stolen cash2 minutes ago
-
DPM for swift completion of textile parks, enhancing investments22 minutes ago
-
Kashmore Police foils Kidnapping attempt, Rescue Resident of Sadikabad22 minutes ago
-
Kashmore Police foils kidnapping attempt, rescue resident of Sadikabad22 minutes ago
-
Gilani issues production orders for Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry22 minutes ago
-
SSP organizes farewell ceremony for retiring Police officers42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 202548 minutes ago
-
Poultry association attributes rising chicken prices to supply, demand gap52 minutes ago