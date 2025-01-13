Tarar visits residence of late senior journalist Javed Shahzad, offers Fateha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Monday visited the residence of senior journalist Javed Shahzad to condole his death.

The minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the brother of the deceased, senior journalist Khurram Shehzad and other family members and recited Fateha for the soul of the late Javed Shahzad.

The minister said that Javed Shahzad was a hardworking and capable journalist who devoted most of his life to journalism.

The vacuum created in the field of journalism due to Javed Shehzad's death will never be filled, Attaullah Tarar said adding that the journalistic services of the deceased will always be remembered.

He said that he equally shared the grief of the bereaved family and Javed Shahzad's and his children will not be left alone.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Prime Minister's Media Coordinator Badr Shahbaz Waraich was also present on the occasion.