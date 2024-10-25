Tarar vows strong media campaign, counter narrative against drugs usage among youth

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar on Friday vowed to launch a comprehensive media campaign in the upcoming week to raise awareness about drug trafficking and counter the narrative against drug usage among youth

Responding to questions from members of the National Assembly regarding the government's strategies on narcotics control and human trafficking, Tarar emphasized the stringent measures in place, including capital punishment and life imprisonment under Section 9C, to tackle drug-related crimes.

During the session, Tarar underscored the significance of mass narcotics destruction, revealing that recent operations have dismantled drug rackets valued at billions of rupees. He commended the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for its relentless efforts, noting the sacrifices made by its officers in the fight against drug trafficking.

“From August 2023 to October 2024, we have made substantial progress in tracking and apprehending gang leaders,” Tarar stated.

He acknowledged the persistent issue of drug use in schools and urged for it to be addressed by a relevant committee, calling for collaboration among all political parties to devise effective solutions. “I would welcome the formation of a special committee to tackle this issue, ensuring that both opposition and treasury members are included,” he added.

Highlighting the efforts of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, Tarar noted the establishment of an Inter-Agency Taskforce aimed at enhancing coordination between provincial and federal governments in anti-drug operations.

He praised the Sindh government for its capacity-building initiatives and stressed the importance of ongoing collaboration with provincial authorities to strengthen anti-narcotics efforts.

He mentioned the 90s ptv drama "Dhuwan," which subtly addressed the issue of drug trafficking and the glamorization of villains in the media. He expressed hopes for future films to further counter this narrative.

The minister acknowledged the historical context of the ANF, which was first established in 1957 and reconstituted in the 1970s, and highlighted its global reputation as an effective anti-narcotics force. He also addressed the provincial setup before the 18th Amendment, noting that the development of provincial anti-narcotics forces remains the responsibility of provincial governments in coordination with the ANF.

In a related discussion, Tarar touched on the grave issue of human trafficking, labeling it a serious concern. He commended the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for its five-year anti-human trafficking plan, which has successfully dismantled major gangs involved in this illicit trade.

The minister noted that recent convictions against human traffickers have reached unprecedented levels, with special meetings held by the Minister for Interior to address this pressing issue.

Tarar assured that the recommendations from the Assembly members regarding these critical issues would be taken seriously and conveyed to the relevant ministries for further action.