Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if found guilty in Cypher case

The law minister says that the PTI chief used cypher for his political gains and violated the secret Act besides damaging Pakistan’s foreign relations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2023) Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar has stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan could face up to 14 years in jail if proven guilty in the "cypher case."

The matter of the alleged "cypher conspiracy" is being investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the case against Imran Khan will be presented before a special court.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Tarar accused the former Prime Minister of damaging the secrecy act by revealing classified information, including the contents of the cypher and the country from which it was sent to Pakistan. Classified information, he emphasized, cannot be made public, and Imran Khan's response to the matter has not been satisfactory, as he attempted to protect himself with a stay order.

The law minister clarified that the FIA is thoroughly investigating the cypher conspiracy, and the case will be handled by a special court.

If Imran Khan is found to have used the cypher for personal gains, he could face severe consequences, as this alleged conspiracy has caused damage to Pakistan's foreign relations.

Tarar also referred to Azam Khan, the ex-Principal Secretary to the ex-PM, who provided evidence that Imran Khan had used the cypher for vested interests, even violating the law by displaying it during a public gathering. The law minister justified the use of military trials, stating that they have been conducted for the last five decades and allow the right to appeal.

As the FIA continues its inquiry, Tarar asserted that the matter is straightforward, and a conviction is likely to follow. The investigation could lead to either an adverse outcome for Imran Khan or his exoneration, but the law minister remains confident that justice will be served.