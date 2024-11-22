Tarar warns Tehreek-e-Intishar of stern action over illegal protest plans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Thursday warned Tehreek-e-Intishar that the state would take decisive action against anyone inciting violence on Sunday, an act declared illegal by the Islamabad high court (IHC).

In a video statement, the minister condemned any attacks on the federation, calling them unacceptable. He emphasized that the law would be strictly enforced, and those violating it would face arrest and legal consequences. “Those who take the law into their own hands will face severe repercussions,” Tarar added.

Their sole objective is to secure an NRO for their leader. The PTI founder chairman is facing legal cases and that PTI seeks to block Pakistan’s progress.

Tarar criticized PTI for attempting to harm Pakistan’s economic development. “PTI miscreants aim to halt the country’s growth, but this will never be allowed,” he said.

The minister also pointed out that PTI’s protests have caused significant damage, citing a single protest that resulted in a Rs 350 billion daily loss to the economy.

The minister reiterated that the IHC has prohibited all protests and sit-ins, urging PTI to resolve its issues through negotiations.

He warned that any attempt to protest or stage a sit-in would be illegal, as the IHC’s order is clear. He added that the administration had been directed to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

The minister stated that the PTI protest is incomprehensible, and that protests will not be permitted, with strict action to be taken against violators.

Addressing Tehreek-e-Intishar, Tarar said they should hold their protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). He also questioned why PTI staged a sit-in during the Chinese President’s 2014 visit and why they called for protests during the SCO meeting and the arrival of foreign delegations.

A Belarusian delegation is arriving in Pakistan on November 24, followed by the President of Belarus on November 25. Whenever foreign delegations visit Pakistan for investment, Tehreek-e-Intishar calls for protests.

He criticized their repeated protests during important occasions, asking, “Isn’t their protest on every significant occasion an anti-national agenda?”

PTI is pursuing an anti-national agenda. Are they protesting because inflation is falling, interest rates are down, and remittances are rising? Are they protesting against economic growth?

The minister also blamed PTI for the May 9 attacks, accusing them of mistreating women during rallies and staging violent protests, including the 2014 breach of parliament and the attack on ptv. “They consistently attempt to harm the country,” he stated.

Tarar also warned government officials against participating in any political activities, stressing severe consequences for those violating the law. He criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for misusing public resources in protests, adding that the Interior Ministry had sent a letter to the Chief Secretary and IG of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prohibiting the use of government resources for protests.

Furthermore, the Establishment Division has instructed police and Pakistan Administrative Service officers not to engage in political activities. In a final directive, the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has banned all provincial officers from participating in political activities.

Regarding Bushra Bibi’s statement about Saudi Arabia, the minister criticized it as a baseless accusation against a friendly nation.

He claimed that Bushra Bibi is uneducated, lacks understanding of foreign policy, has no faith or allegiance to Pakistan, and that her political approach revolves around scoring points through lies, defamation, and slander.

He stated that Bushra Bibi has committed a deplorable act against a country that has been a longstanding supporter of Pakistan. He also pointed out that her daughter was married in the very country that Bushra Bibi accused.

He mentioned that the same country had given her gifts, which were later sold on the black market. He accused Bushra Bibi of engaging in a reprehensible act to fabricate a political narrative, calling it an act of ignorance and a deliberate conspiracy against Pakistan.

