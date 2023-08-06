Tarar withdraws controversial 'Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill, 2023' from legislative business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar on Sunday withdrew the contentious 'The Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill, 2023' from the legislative agenda of Senate.

He clarified that this decision was unrelated to the current government, as the bill had been drafted almost two years ago during the tenure of the previous administration.

Addressing the house, Senator Tarar highlighted the bill's history and presented the motion for its withdrawal.

He emphasized that the fate of the bill would now be left to the newly-elected government to determine.

The motion for the withdrawal of the controversial bill received unanimous support from the members of the house, signifying a collective decision on the matter.

It's worth noting that Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani played a pivotal role in this development by removing the bill from the house's agenda, introduced on July 30, 2023.

This decision came in response to concerns expressed by multiple members of parliament regarding the bill's content and implications.

The withdrawal of the 'The Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill, 2023' marked a significant turning point in the legislative proceedings, prompting speculation about the future direction that the new government would take on this important issue.