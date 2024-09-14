Tarar's Mother Organizes Spiritual Gathering For Women In Celebration Of Rabi' Al-Awwal
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and mother of Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Sajida Farooq Tarar, hosted a spiritually uplifting *Mehfil-e-Milad-un-Nabi* (PBUH) on Saturday at the central office of NA-127, bringing together a large gathering of devoted women from the constituency to commemorate the blessed birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a heartfelt *Naat* session, where renowned female *Naat Khawans* expressed their devotion and highlighted the exemplary life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The participants collectively recited *Durood* and *Salam*.
In her address, Sajida Farooq Tarar emphasized the importance of following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and spreading the message of peace and love.
She reminded the attendees that the month of Rabi' al-Awwal calls upon Muslims to align their lives with the noble character of the Prophet (PBUH) and strive for ethical improvement in daily conduct. Tarar further stressed the significance of good behavior, urging everyone to treat family, friends, and society with kindness, as taught by the Prophet (PBUH).
The gathering concluded with special prayers for the security, prosperity, and unity of the country and the Muslim Ummah, after which sweets were distributed among the attendees.
Notable attendees included former MPA Ghazala Saad Rafique, MPAs Bibi Wadaira and Rashda Lodhi, Rabia Afzal (Coordinator, Women Wing NA-127), Farah Deeba (Coordinator, Federal Minister for Information, Culture & National Heritage), and renowned *Naat* reciters such as Faiziab, Kishwar Bajwa, and Tahira Aziz, among others.
