Taraweeh, Khatm-ul-Quran held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Taraweeh and Khatm-ul-Quran ceremonies were organized in all mosques of the campuses of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under the auspices of the Directorate of Mosques.

In this regard, a Khatm-ul-Quran prayer ceremony was held at the Staff Colony masjid, Baghdad ul-Jadeed Campus. Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran attended the ceremony. In his address, he congratulated the teachers, employees and students on benefiting from the blessed month of Ramadan and expressed his best wishes and reiterated the commitment to the promotion and development of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Director of Mosques Dr. Hafiz Abdul Sattar highlighted the greatness of the Holy Quran and the importance of following its teachings. Gifts were distributed among the Imams, Muezzins and other guests. At the end of the ceremony, a special prayer was offered for the security of the country and especially for the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.