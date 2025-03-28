Taraweeh, Khatm-ul-Quran Held At IUB
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 03:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Taraweeh and Khatm-ul-Quran ceremonies were organized in all mosques of the campuses of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under the auspices of the Directorate of Mosques.
In this regard, a Khatm-ul-Quran prayer ceremony was held at the Staff Colony masjid, Baghdad ul-Jadeed Campus. Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran attended the ceremony. In his address, he congratulated the teachers, employees and students on benefiting from the blessed month of Ramadan and expressed his best wishes and reiterated the commitment to the promotion and development of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.
Director of Mosques Dr. Hafiz Abdul Sattar highlighted the greatness of the Holy Quran and the importance of following its teachings. Gifts were distributed among the Imams, Muezzins and other guests. At the end of the ceremony, a special prayer was offered for the security of the country and especially for the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.
Recent Stories
LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence
Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya
National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy
Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today
UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative
AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation
Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Taraweeh, Khatm-ul-Quran held at IUB6 minutes ago
-
2 criminals gangs busted, 12 motorcycles recovered6 minutes ago
-
Blessed Friday observed in Lodhran6 minutes ago
-
Residents urged to avoid aerial firing on ‘Chand Raat’6 minutes ago
-
Taxila Police nab two brothers’ killer6 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police implements plan to Improve traffic flow in city6 minutes ago
-
Thousands return home for Eid celebrations amid joy and fanfare6 minutes ago
-
From Lahore to Quetta: Chandni Chowk Food Street turns into a national culinary hub6 minutes ago
-
SCCI for pragmatic measures for revival of sick, closed industries in KP6 minutes ago
-
Health units' performance, facilities reviewed16 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges23 minutes ago
-
Jumatul Wida celebrated with great religious enthusiasm in KP26 minutes ago