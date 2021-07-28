Tarbaila dam auxiliary spillways opened to discharge extra water

The auxiliary spillways of Tarbela Dam were opened on Wednesday to discharge extra water into the River Indus as the reservoir was approaching its maximum level after heavy rains in upper parts of the country

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The auxiliary spillways of Tarbela Dam were opened on Wednesday to discharge extra water into the River Indus as the reservoir was approaching its maximum level after heavy rains in upper parts of the country.

Spokesperson for Tarbela Dam Javed Iqbal told APP that during the last two weeks, water level and power production of the dam also increased. After reaching the dangerous level, the dam's auxiliary spillways were opened to discharge extra 6,800 cusecs water, he added.

He said the water level in dam was recorded at 1,502.36 feet today with inflow of 273,000 cusecs and outflow of 142,000 cusecs, while the power generation also increased to 4,053 megawatts.

All the 16 power generation units were working with full capacity, he added.

The spokesperson said some 600 cusecs water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to irrigate some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the dam's maximum water storage capacity was 1,550 feet.