Tarbaila Dam Generates 787 MW

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 05:14 PM

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The water level of Tarbaila dam Tuesday reduced as it was recorded 1414.78 feet and it produced 787 megawatts electricity lowest of the season.

8 power generation units of Tarbaila dam were shut down due to the low water level in the lake and power production capacity has also improved as the water inflow increased.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, the water level of Tarbaila dam remained 21 feet above the dead level which is 1414.78 feet, where only 9 power generation units are producing 787 megawatts of electricity and they are also not working with full capacity either.

The officials disclosed that the increase in water inflow in the dam the capacity of Tarbaila power production also increased.

