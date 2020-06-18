UrduPoint.com
Tarbaila Dam Power Generation Increases To 3094 MW

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:15 PM

Tarbaila dam power generation increases to 3094 MW

Power generation level of Tarbela dam Thursday reached 3904 megawatts and only one hydropower generation unit has been shut down

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Power generation level of Tarbela dam Thursday reached 3904 megawatts and only one hydropower generation unit has been shut down.

According to dam officials, the water level reduced to 1449.52 feet. The inflow of water is 11,5700 cusecs and outflow 135,000 cusecs.

The power generation has increased to 3904 MW, owing to the increase in water inflow only 1 out of 17 power generation units has been shut down while the remaining 16 units are not working at their full capacity either.

As the temperature rises in upper parts of the country snow and glaciers melting have increased the inflow of the water in the Tarbaila dam lake and also increased power generation. The metrology department has forecasted heavy rains during the upcoming monsoon season which would be started from the end of June and the reservoir of the Tarbaila would be full to its capacity.

