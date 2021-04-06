Tarbaila dam power generation increases to 760 MW

The water level of Tarbaila dam improved as today it was recorded 1418 feet and it produced 760 megawatts electricity lowest of the season

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The water level of Tarbaila dam improved as today it was recorded 1418 feet and it produced 760 megawatts electricity lowest of the season.

14 power generation units of Tarbaila dam have been shut down due to the low water level in the lake and power production capacity has also improved as the inflow increased.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, the water level of Tarbaila dam remained 25 feet above the dead level which is 1418.30 feet, where only three power generation units are producing 760 megawatts of electricity and they are also not working with full capacity either.

The Tarbela dam officials disclosed that the increase in water inflow in the dam the capacity of Tarbaila power production also increased.

Water inflow in the dam was 23300 cusecs and outflow 35000 cusecs feet, dam officials also stated that owing to the low inflow of water we have decreased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River.

It was also disclosed that today 800 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KPK for irrigation.