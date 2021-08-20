UrduPoint.com

Tarbaila Dam Power Generation Reaches 4497 MW

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Tarbaila dam power generation reaches 4497 MW

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :After a slight decrease in the water level of the Tarbaila Dam reservoir due to the increased outflow Friday it has reached 1541.99 feet and remained 8 feet below the maximum capacity.

The power generation of the dam has reached 4497 megawatts where all 17 power generation units were working with full capacity to produce electricity.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, owing to the decreased inflow in the Tarbaila Dam reservoir the position of water inflow was 115100 cusec feet and outflow was 150000 cusecs feet which increased the water level of the dams to 1541.99 feet.

It was also disclosed that 800 cusec feet of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Dam All

Recent Stories

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

40 minutes ago
 Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ trig ..

Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate

55 minutes ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

1 hour ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

1 hour ago
 UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee convenes 8th meetin ..

UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee convenes 8th meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.