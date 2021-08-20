Tarbaila dam power generation reaches 4497 MW

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :After a slight decrease in the water level of the Tarbaila Dam reservoir due to the increased outflow Friday it has reached 1541.99 feet and remained 8 feet below the maximum capacity.

The power generation of the dam has reached 4497 megawatts where all 17 power generation units were working with full capacity to produce electricity.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, owing to the decreased inflow in the Tarbaila Dam reservoir the position of water inflow was 115100 cusec feet and outflow was 150000 cusecs feet which increased the water level of the dams to 1541.99 feet.

It was also disclosed that 800 cusec feet of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.