Tarbaila dam power generation reaches to 1991 MW

TARBAILA:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Power generation level of Tarbela dam Thursday reached to 1991 megawatts as four hydropower generation units have been shut down.

According to dam officials, the water level reduced to 1442.23 feet. The inflow of water is 96,700 cusecs and outflow 90,000 cusecs.

The power generation has increased to 1991 MW, owing to the increase in water inflow only 4 out of 17 power generation units have been shut down while the remaining 13 units are not working at their full capacity either.

Unexpectedly Khanpur dam reservoir once again reached at its highest level and the dam authorities have opened the spillways.

Khanpur filled the dam up to 1981.65 feet, while the maximum conservation level is 1982ft, the authorities have decided to remain open the spillways till the discharge of more than 6,600 cusecs.

The dam officials have also disclosed that current water inflow in the reservoir was 992.06 cusecs feet and outflow was 155.18 cusecs while the provision of water to Rawalpindi and Islamabad would continue.

Khanpur dam administration also warned the people of district Haripur, Attock, Rawalpindi and people in the downward areas of the dam through the announcement to avoid the discharged water from Khanpur Lake.