Tarbaila dam power generation reaches to 560 MW

Power generation level of Tarbela dam Monday reached to 560 megawatts as eleven hydro power generation units have been shut down

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Power generation level of Tarbela dam Monday reached to 560 megawatts as eleven hydro power generation units have been shut down.

According to dam officials, the water level also reduced to 1473.93 feet.

The inflow of water is 24,700 cusecs and outflow 20,000 cusecs.

The power generation has lowered to 560 MW due to water shortage and 11 out of 17 power generation units have been shut down. The remaining seven units were not working at their full capacity either.