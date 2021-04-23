Tarbaila dam power production reaches 504 megawatts

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The water level of Tarbaila dam on Tuesday reduced as it was recorded 1407.88 feet while it produced 504 megawatts electricity which was the lowest of the season.

Nine power generation units of Tarbaila dam has been shut down due to the low water level in the lake and power production capacity has also improved as the inflow increased.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, the water level of Tarbaila dam remained 15 feet above dead level which is 1407.

88 feet, where only 8 power generation units are producing 504 megawatts electricity and they are also not working with full capacity either.

Water inflow in the dam was 27300 cusec and outflow 35000 cusecs feet, dam officials also stated that owing to the low inflow of water they had decreased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River.

It was also disclosed that 800 cusecs of water were released on Friday for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KPK for irrigation.