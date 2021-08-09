UrduPoint.com

Tarbaila Dam Remains 10 Feet Below Maximum Conservation Limit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 12:30 PM

Tarbaila dam remains 10 feet below maximum conservation limit

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Tarbela Dam reservoir rapidly approaching its maximum storage capacity which was recorded at 1540 feet and remained only 10 feet below the maximum storage capacity of the dam, after heavy rains in upper parts of the Hazara and Northern areas .

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, owing to the increased inflow in the Tarbaila Dam reservoir the position of water inflow was 173100 cusec feet and outflow was 117000 cusecs feet which increased the water level of the dams to 1540 feet.

Today 16 power generation units out of 17 were working and were producing 2809 megawatts of electricity while one power generation unit of the dam was shut closed.

It was also disclosed that 800 cusec feet of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

It is expected that during a few days Tarbaila Dam reservoir would reach its maximum capacity which was 1550 feet.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Dam Rains

Recent Stories

PM will inaugurate Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore ..

PM will inaugurate Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore today

11 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Singaporean President on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Singaporean President on &#039;National Day&#039;

16 minutes ago
 PCB confirms schedule of 266-match 2021-22 domesti ..

PCB confirms schedule of 266-match 2021-22 domestic season

17 minutes ago
 OIC Condemns Attack on Chadian Army Patrol

OIC Condemns Attack on Chadian Army Patrol

17 minutes ago
 Commercial activities start as Sindh govt eases CO ..

Commercial activities start as Sindh govt eases COVID-19 restrictions

22 minutes ago
 U Microfinance Bank & CDA join hands to plant the ..

U Microfinance Bank & CDA join hands to plant the largest Miyawaki Forest in Isl ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.