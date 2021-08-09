Tarbaila dam remains 10 feet below maximum conservation limit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Tarbela Dam reservoir rapidly approaching its maximum storage capacity which was recorded at 1540 feet and remained only 10 feet below the maximum storage capacity of the dam, after heavy rains in upper parts of the Hazara and Northern areas .

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, owing to the increased inflow in the Tarbaila Dam reservoir the position of water inflow was 173100 cusec feet and outflow was 117000 cusecs feet which increased the water level of the dams to 1540 feet.

Today 16 power generation units out of 17 were working and were producing 2809 megawatts of electricity while one power generation unit of the dam was shut closed.

It was also disclosed that 800 cusec feet of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

It is expected that during a few days Tarbaila Dam reservoir would reach its maximum capacity which was 1550 feet.