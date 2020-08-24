Tarbaila dam reservoir expected to reach its maximum limit within a week

Within the coming few days Tarbaila dam reservoir was expected to reach its maximum conservation level of 1550 cusecs feet for the very first time in the current season as today the level was recorded 1545.93 cusecs

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Within the coming few days Tarbaila dam reservoir was expected to reach its maximum conservation level of 1550 cusecs feet for the very first time in the current season as today the level was recorded 1545.93 cusecs.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, today 17 power generation units were working with full capacity and were producing 4034 megawatts electricity.

Today the water inflow in the Tarbaila dam reservoir was recorded in 195400 cusecs feet while the outflow remained 137300 cusecs feet.

Currently, the water level in Tarbela was 1,545.93 cusecs feet, which was only 5 feet less than the maximum level of 1,550 feet.

Heavy monsoon rains had also filled the Khapur dam reservoir and reached 1955 cusecs feet, during the current season the dams administration had opened the spillways many times to discharge extra water.

Continuous heavy downpour in the hilly areas of district Abbottabad and Haripur including Galyat, Saidpur, and Khanpur filled the dam up to 1981.6 feet, while the maximum conservation level is 1982ft.

The authorities had decided to remain open the spillways till the discharge of more than 6,500 cusecs of water.

After the complete filling of the dam, it would be able to provide water to twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the next six months.