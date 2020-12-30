UrduPoint.com
Tarbaila Dam Reservoir Storage Reduced To 1472.46 Feet

Wed 30th December 2020

Tarbaila dam reservoir storage reduced to 1472.46 feet

Tarbaila dam reservoir Wednesday produced only 475 megawatts electricity while only five power generation units were working with low capacity

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Tarbaila dam reservoir Wednesday produced only 475 megawatts electricity while only five power generation units were working with low capacity.

According to the Tarbaila dam officials, 5 out of 17 power generation units of the dam were producing 475 megawatts of electricity and 12 units were shut down.

Today water inflow in the Tarbail reservoir was recorded 18500 cusec feet while outflow remained 18000 cusecs feet.

It was also disclosed that 500 cusec feet of water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Due to the decreased water inflow after falling the temperatures in upper parts of Gilgit Baltistan the water level of Tarbail dam also reduced to 1472.46.95 feet and power generation is also reaching to its lowest.

