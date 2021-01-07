Tarbaila dam reservoir storage reduced to 1471.78 feet

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Tarbaila dam reservoir Wednesday produced only 407 megawatts electricity while only eight power generation units were working with low capacity.

According to the Tarbaila dam officials, 8 out of 17 power generation units of the dam were producing only 407 megawatts of electricity and 9 units were shut down.

Today water inflow in the Tarbail reservoir was recorded 18400 cusec feet while outflow remained 23000 cusecs feet.

It was also disclosed that 700 cusec feet of water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Due to the decreased water inflow after falling the temperatures in upper parts of Gilgit Baltistan, the water level of Tarbail dam also reduced to 1472.46.95 feet and power generation is also reaching to its lowest.