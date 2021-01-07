UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tarbaila Dam Reservoir Storage Reduced To 1471.78 Feet

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Tarbaila dam reservoir storage reduced to 1471.78 feet

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Tarbaila dam reservoir Wednesday produced only 407 megawatts electricity while only eight power generation units were working with low capacity.

According to the Tarbaila dam officials, 8 out of 17 power generation units of the dam were producing only 407 megawatts of electricity and 9 units were shut down.

Today water inflow in the Tarbail reservoir was recorded 18400 cusec feet while outflow remained 23000 cusecs feet.

It was also disclosed that 700 cusec feet of water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Due to the decreased water inflow after falling the temperatures in upper parts of Gilgit Baltistan, the water level of Tarbail dam also reduced to 1472.46.95 feet and power generation is also reaching to its lowest.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Dam Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

11 minutes ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

21 minutes ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

26 minutes ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

27 minutes ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

44 minutes ago

EAD Secretary-General participates in virtual envi ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.