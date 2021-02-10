UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tarbaila Dam Water Level Reduced To 1452.4 Feet

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:32 PM

Tarbaila Dam water level reduced to 1452.4 feet

Owing to increased water outflow for Rabi crops water level of Tarbaila on Wednesday reduced to 1452.04 feet while the power generation of the dam remained 677 megawatts

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Owing to increased water outflow for Rabi crops water level of Tarbaila on Wednesday reduced to 1452.04 feet while the power generation of the dam remained 677 megawatts.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, 8 power generation units of the dam have been shut down and only 677 megawatts of electricity have also been produced while only 9 units of the dam are working with low capacity.

The water storage capacity of the dam also reduced by 88 feet and the water level of the dam was recorded at 1452.4 feet.

Around 11600 cusec feet water inflow was recorded on Wednesday while outflow also remained 45000 cusecs which were discharged in Ghazi Brotha stream.

It was also disclosed that no water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Dam Ghazi

Recent Stories

Govt talking with protestors to resolve their sala ..

2 minutes ago

Hesitant Wawrinka bundled out of Australian Open i ..

2 minutes ago

Teenager killed in firing in khanewal

2 minutes ago

Over six lac kids get Anti-Typhoid vaccination in ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Is Ready to Assist Beirut Restoration After ..

19 minutes ago

District Police Chief Killed in Kabul Bomb Blast - ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.