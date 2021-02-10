Tarbaila Dam water level reduced to 1452.4 feet

Owing to increased water outflow for Rabi crops water level of Tarbaila on Wednesday reduced to 1452.04 feet while the power generation of the dam remained 677 megawatts

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Owing to increased water outflow for Rabi crops water level of Tarbaila on Wednesday reduced to 1452.04 feet while the power generation of the dam remained 677 megawatts.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, 8 power generation units of the dam have been shut down and only 677 megawatts of electricity have also been produced while only 9 units of the dam are working with low capacity.

The water storage capacity of the dam also reduced by 88 feet and the water level of the dam was recorded at 1452.4 feet.

Around 11600 cusec feet water inflow was recorded on Wednesday while outflow also remained 45000 cusecs which were discharged in Ghazi Brotha stream.

It was also disclosed that no water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.