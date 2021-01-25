Tarbaila dam water level remains on 1470 feet on second consecutive week

The water level of the Tarbaila dam reservoir remained at 1470 feet on the second consecutive week where today water inflow in the dam was 15000 cusecs

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The water level of the Tarbaila dam reservoir remained at 1470 feet on the second consecutive week where today water inflow in the dam was 15000 cusecs.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, 5 out of 12 power generation units of the dam were producing 568 megawatts of electricity and 12 units were shut down.

The water level of Tarbail dams was reduced to 1470.73 feet owing to the decreased water inflow. Today the dam produced 568 megawatts of electricity while only five power generation units were working with low capacity.

Today water inflow in the Tarbail reservoir was recorded at 15000 cusec feet while outflow remained 15000 cusecs feet.