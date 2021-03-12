Tarbaila dam water remains 10 feet above dead level

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Tarbaila dam water level is rapidly approaching to dead level as today it was 1402.94 feet and it produced only 326 megawatts electricity.

11 power generation units of Tarbaila dam have been shut down due to the low water level in the lake and power production capacity has also reached its lowest.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, the water level of Tarbaila dam remained 10 feet above the dead level which is 1402.94 feet, where only seven power generation units are producing 326 megawatts of electricity and they are also not working with full capacity either.

The Tarbela dam officials disclosed that owing to decreased water inflow in the dam the capacity of Tarbaila power production reduced from 4888 megawatts to only 440 megawatts.

Water inflow in the dam was 17300 cusecs and outflow 24000 cusecs feet, dam officials also stated that owing to the low inflow of water we have decreased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River.

It was also disclosed that today 800 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KPK for irrigation.