UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tarbaila Dam Water Remains 10 Feet Above Dead Level

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Tarbaila dam water remains 10 feet above dead level

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Tarbaila dam water level is rapidly approaching to dead level as today it was 1402.94 feet and it produced only 326 megawatts electricity.

11 power generation units of Tarbaila dam have been shut down due to the low water level in the lake and power production capacity has also reached its lowest.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, the water level of Tarbaila dam remained 10 feet above the dead level which is 1402.94 feet, where only seven power generation units are producing 326 megawatts of electricity and they are also not working with full capacity either.

The Tarbela dam officials disclosed that owing to decreased water inflow in the dam the capacity of Tarbaila power production reduced from 4888 megawatts to only 440 megawatts.

Water inflow in the dam was 17300 cusecs and outflow 24000 cusecs feet, dam officials also stated that owing to the low inflow of water we have decreased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River.

It was also disclosed that today 800 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Related Topics

Dead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Dam Ghazi From

Recent Stories

Experience Top Apps, and Get Cash Backs – The tr ..

42 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan visits Orange Line ..

1 hour ago

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

1 hour ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

1 hour ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

2 hours ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.