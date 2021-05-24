UrduPoint.com
Tarbaila Power Generation Reaches 1142 MW

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Tarbaila power generation reaches 1142 MW

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :After a slight increase in water inflow in Tarbaila dam Monday the power generation also improved to 1142 megawatts.

Seven power generation units of Tarbaila dam have been shut down due to the low water level in the lake and power production capacity has also improved as the inflow increased.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, the water level of Tarbaila dam remained 9 feet above the dead level which is 1403.38 feet, where only 10 power generation units were producing only 1142 megawatts of electricity.

The Tarbela dam officials disclosed that minor increase in water inflow in the dam the capacity of Tarbaila power production also increased.

Water inflow in the dam was 70100 cusecs and outflow 60000 cusecs feet, dam officials also stated that owing to the low inflow of water we have decreased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River.

It was also disclosed that today 700 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KPK for irrigation.

