Tarbel dam reservoir maintains its maximum storage limit

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Tarbela Dam reservoir Friday maintained its maximum storage capacity of 1550 feet and the power production of the dam also reached to 4766 Megawatts.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, the reservoir is full to its capacity, today the water level of the dam was recorded 1550 feet, the dam administration has opened one spillway and rest of the water was discharging through the spill ways.

Today the water inflow was recorded 307000 cusec feet and the outflow was 272300 cusec feet, after filling the reservoir the inflow of the water and outflow would be same.

Today 16 power generation units were working with full capacity and were producing 4766 megawatts electricity while one unit was shutdown due to technical reasons.