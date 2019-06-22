Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project completed with World Bank support: WAPDA chairman

Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project was completed with the support of World Bank, WAPDA Chairman Muzammil Hussain Friday informed the sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ):Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project was completed with the support of World Bank, WAPDA Chairman Muzammil Hussain Friday informed the sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday.

He was responding to the objections raised by audit department on alleged anomalies in utilizing the public money in different projects.

He said Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project was completed well before the time and under the estimated cost of the project.

The world Bank appreciated Pakistan in written on timely completion of the project, the chairman informed the sub-committee adding the project was started in 2013 and was completed in 2015.

Hina Rabbani Khar, one of the members of the committee reprimanded the audit officials for raising objection on the project.

What is wrong with the project if it was timely completed and at a low cost than the estimated? She asked the audit official.

She observed that the audit department unnecessarily raised an objection on the project while giving a warning the officials that "do not waste their time on such ill-logical audit paras".

Responding to another question on a different audit para, the WAPDA chairman told the committee that most of the tenders were awarded to the foreign construction firms in the past.

He said Neelum�Jhelum project was delayed by the same reason because it was the project was awarded to a foreign firm, however, the projected was completed in time by the local firms, he added.

To another objection, he told the committee that Duber Khwar Hydro Power Project in Kohistan was delayed due to which the national exchequer had a loss of 13 billion rupees.

He said an inquiry was ordered to probe the reasons of delay in 2009 however, the investigations were completed within a year and the report was release in 2010 in which no one's negligence was found in the inquiry report.

The committee asked about the further development in the light of the inquiry report in ten years to which the chairman replied that the project was blacklisted while the tender for the project was canceled.

He said the cost of the project was escalated due to the construction of additional roads to which the members expressed shocked that how it was not estimated in the project design.

The WAPDA chairman responded that only the PC-1 of the project was prepared without making a design of the project and the design of the project was finalized before awarding the contract.

He said after such an experience WAPDA did not initiate any project without detailed design of the project and a prior approval from the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).