Tarbela 4th hydel power station achieves 10-bln units mark

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ): In yet another significant development towards contribution of low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid, Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station crossed 10-billion units generation mark last night, as it has contributed 10.021 billion units to the system, it was officially declared.

"This contribution of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station yielded a revenue of about Rs.75 billion to WAPDA. Simultaneously, it also accrued saving worth Rs.100 billion to the national exchequer, which would otherwise have been borne to generate same quantum of electricity through thermal resources", WAPDA said in a statement released to the media here late Thursday.

Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station has been instrumental in meeting electricity needs of Pakistan, triggering socio-economic development in the country.

The project has been constructed on Tunnel No. 4 of Tarbela Dam, the statement said adding that it has three generating units, each of them having capacity of 470 MW. With completion of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, the installed capacity of Tarbela Hydel Power Station has increased from 3478 MW to 4888 MW.

It is worth mentioning that the World Bank has termed Tarbela 4th Extension as the flagship project of WAPDA. This project went into operation with commissioning of its first unit in February 2018, followed by completion of its second and third units in a phased manner by mid 2018. Annual benefits of the project have been estimated Rs. 30 billion.