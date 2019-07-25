UrduPoint.com
Tarbela 4th Project Attains Maximum Installed Generation Capacity Of 1410 MW

Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:10 PM

Tarbela 4th Project attains maximum installed generation capacity of 1410 MW

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :With increased water level in Tarbela reservoir and enhanced river flows, the Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project Thursday attained its maximum installed generation capacity by contributing 1410 MW to the National Grid. This power generation reflects the efficiency standards of the power plant.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) congratulated the Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project authorities, the engineers in particular on this professional high mark of efficiency.

The international financial institutions have termed Tarbela 4th Extension as the flagship project of WAPDA. This project went into operation with commissioning of its first unit in February 2018, followed by completion of its second and third units in a phased manner by mid 2018.

Since its commissioning, Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project has so far contributed 3.14 billion units of low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid. This vital project has been instrumental in mitigating power shortages in the country, a press release said.

Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project has been constructed on Tunnel No. 4 of Tarbela Dam. The Project has three generating units, each of them having capacity of 470 MW. The project has been designed to provide 3.84 billion units of electricity on the average to the National Grid per annum. Annual benefits of the project have been estimated at Rs 30 billion. With completion of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, the installed capacity of Tarbela Hydel Power Station has increased from 3478 MW to 4888 MW.

