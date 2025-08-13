Open Menu

Tarbela 96 Percent Full As Water Storage Nears Capacity Across Major Dams: Wattoo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Water Resources, Muhammad Mueen Wattoo, on Wednesday said that water levels in Pakistan’s major reservoirs are currently well above average, with Tarbela Dam at 96 percent capacity — a significant shift from the seasonal lows typically witnessed earlier in the year.

Responding to queries of legislators during the question-hour in National Assembly, the minister acknowledged that two months in a year, water levels at dams like Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma often reach their lowest points. However, he emphasized that this trend has reversed with current reservoir levels reflecting a positive water storage situation across the country.

He informed the House that as of today, Tarbela Dam is 96 percent full, Mangla stands at 64 percent, and Chashma at 83 percent. Overall, the national water storage average has reached approximately 75 percent of capacity.

Responding to queries about future preparedness and water shortages, Minister Wattoo stressed that the government is fully aware of global and domestic water scarcity forecasts.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally overseeing efforts to address the issue, with high-level meetings being held every third day to discuss new storage projects and long-term solutions for both irrigated and rain-fed areas.

On the question of equitable water distribution among provinces, Wattoo clarified that the mechanism is clearly defined under the 1991 Water Accord, which is being strictly implemented. Each province receives its allocated share, and it is then free to manage and utilize its water independently.

To further ensure transparency and eliminate any concerns of unequal distribution, the minister revealed that a telemetry system is being installed. This will allow real-time monitoring and verification of water flows to each province, ensuring no province receives less than its due share.

“If any province believes it is receiving less water than allocated, they are welcome to present specific data or instances. If deliberate reductions are proven, strict action will be taken,” he concluded.

