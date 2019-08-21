Tarbela dam attains maximum conservation level

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Tarbela dam has attained its maximum conservation level and on Tuesday stood at 1550.01 feet against 1550 feet while Mangla dam is 26.55 feet below to its maximum conservation level of 1242 feet.

According to data released by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) the water inflow in both dams was recorded as 183,000 cusecs and 34,600 cusecs respectively against outflow of 182,700 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs.

The total inflow in rivers was recorded as 334,400 cusecs water against outflow of 309,500 cusecs.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1550.01 feet, which was 164.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1215.45 feet, which was 175.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 202,786, 257877 and 363,850 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 39,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 59,689 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 11.504 million acre feet.

Meanwhile, IRSA reported River Sutlej water discharge at Ferozpur Ganda Singh Wala was 58,360 cusecs which was rising where the water level was at 19.20 feet.