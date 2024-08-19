Tarbela dam attains maximum water conservation level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Tarbela Dam on Monday attained its maximum water conservation level of 1550 feet.

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) released 380,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 417,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 256,400 cusecs and 235,600 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1213.

80 feet, which was 165.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 25,800 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 289,800, 380,200, 381,000, and 371,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 66,400 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 45,400 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.