Tarbela Dam Can Touch Dead Level In Next 24/48 Hours: IRSA

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:48 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has hinted that Tarbela dam could reach at dead level in next 24 to 48 hour due to less inflow in the rivers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has hinted that Tarbela dam could reach at dead level in next 24 to 48 hour due to less inflow in the rivers.

The IRSA Spokesman Khalid Idrees Rana said that a meeting of the authority was held here Wednesday to review water situation in the rivers and dam.

It was observed that today 18,800 cusecs less water inflow was recorded in rivers as compared to yesterday.

Keeping in view the water situation, the IRSA predicted that province might get less water than their share in coming days.

It was also noted that the water shortage could be more than 17 per cent earlier predicted in the IRSA's meeting on May 24.

The Spokesman that the provinces have already be informed about the situation. /932

