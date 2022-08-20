Tarbela Dam filled to its maximum limit of 1550 feet

The mega water reservoir of Tarbela Saturday has been filled to its maximum limit of 1550 feet above, resulting in 5.827 Million Acre Feet (MAF) of water in the Dam, which was a good sign for agriculture and hydel power generation in Pakistan during the coming days

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :The mega water reservoir of Tarbela Saturday has been filled to its maximum limit of 1550 feet above, resulting in 5.827 Million Acre Feet (MAF) of water in the Dam, which was a good sign for agriculture and hydel power generation in Pakistan during the coming days.

Tarbela Dam is considered to be an iconic project for its hydel power and contribution to agriculture, it has been playing its role for the development of Pakistan since 1974 by releasing the stored water for agriculture, mitigating floods and providing low-cost hydel electricity to the national grid.

Tarbela Reservoir has a live water storage capacity of 5.826 MAF.

Besides, Tarbela is the biggest electricity generation facility in Pakistan with an installed capacity of 4888 megawatts (MW), which will further increase to 6418 MW after the completion of the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project.