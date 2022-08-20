UrduPoint.com

Tarbela Dam Filled To Its Maximum Limit Of 1550 Feet

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Tarbela Dam filled to its maximum limit of 1550 feet

The mega water reservoir of Tarbela Saturday has been filled to its maximum limit of 1550 feet above, resulting in 5.827 Million Acre Feet (MAF) of water in the Dam, which was a good sign for agriculture and hydel power generation in Pakistan during the coming days

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :The mega water reservoir of Tarbela Saturday has been filled to its maximum limit of 1550 feet above, resulting in 5.827 Million Acre Feet (MAF) of water in the Dam, which was a good sign for agriculture and hydel power generation in Pakistan during the coming days.

Tarbela Dam is considered to be an iconic project for its hydel power and contribution to agriculture, it has been playing its role for the development of Pakistan since 1974 by releasing the stored water for agriculture, mitigating floods and providing low-cost hydel electricity to the national grid.

Tarbela Reservoir has a live water storage capacity of 5.826 MAF.

Besides, Tarbela is the biggest electricity generation facility in Pakistan with an installed capacity of 4888 megawatts (MW), which will further increase to 6418 MW after the completion of the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Water Agriculture Dam Million

Recent Stories

Monsoon rain: roof collapse claims 8 lives in Balo ..

Monsoon rain: roof collapse claims 8 lives in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 PAF pays tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed on 51st ..

PAF pays tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed on 51st martyrdom anniversary

1 minute ago
 Valour of Rashid Minhas reminds of selfless commit ..

Valour of Rashid Minhas reminds of selfless commitment of PAF officers: Prime Mi ..

1 minute ago
 Heavy rains cause massive losses to human lives, l ..

Heavy rains cause massive losses to human lives, livestock, houses, crops : Sha ..

1 minute ago
 COAS directs Balochistan Corps to help flood affec ..

COAS directs Balochistan Corps to help flood affectees

15 minutes ago
 FM to embark on official visit of four countries f ..

FM to embark on official visit of four countries from Monday

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.