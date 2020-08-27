Tarbela dam likely to attain its maximum conservation level: IRSA

Tarbela dam is likely to attain its maximum conservation level (MCL) of 1550 feet on Thursday as water level has reached to 1549 feet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Tarbela dam is likely to attain its maximum conservation level (MCL) of 1550 feet on Thursday as water level has reached to 1549 feet.

According to the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), water level in Tarbela and Mangla has touched to 1549 feet and 1239.75 feet against their MCL of 1550 feet and 1242 feet respectively.

The total water storage in major reservoirs in Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma was recorded as 13.236 million acre feet (MAF).

Owing to rainy spells, the inflow in all major rivers has also surged and it was recorded as 473,000 cusecs against outflow of 432,000 cusecs.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1549.

00 feet, which was 153.00 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 212,300 cusecs and outflow as 183,100 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1239.75 feet, which was 199.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 81,100 cusecs and 69,700 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 196,500, 207,600 and 208,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 42,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 116,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.