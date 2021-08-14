Tarbela Dam management celebrates Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Tarbela Dam administration Saturday celebrated the Independence Day where General Manager and Tarbela Dam Project Abdul Majeed Sheikh hoisted the national flag at Guest House Main Colony.

The function was attended by a large number of officers, employees and their children.

Addressing the flag hoisting ceremony, General Manager Tarbela Abdul Majeed Shaikh said that the historic August 14 demands from the nation for a pledge that we as a Pakistani nation must fulfill the requirements of the present era.

He further said that we would also leave no stone unturned for the development prosperity of the country and would make this country exemplary in the world which was created by our forefathers by specifying their lives.

The role played by these tireless efforts and the great sacrifices of the founder of Pakistan should be at the forefront to play a key role both individually and collectively in making this country a role model in the world, adding Abdul Majeed said.

Later, General Manager Tarbela planted a tree in connection with the plantation drive and sweets were distributed among the children.