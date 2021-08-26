UrduPoint.com

Tarbela Dam Power Generation Increases To 4827 MW

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:25 PM

Tarbela dam power generation increases to 4827 MW

The water level of Tarbela Dam reservoir Tuesday increased to 1544.58 feet and remained 5.5 feet below the maximum capacity

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The water level of Tarbela Dam reservoir Tuesday increased to 1544.58 feet and remained 5.5 feet below the maximum capacity.

The power generation of the dam has been increased to 4827 megawatts where 16 power generation units out of 17 were working with full capacity to produce electricity.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, owing to the decreased inflow in the Tarbela Dam reservoir the position of water inflow was 149200 cusec feet and outflow was 142300 cusecs feet which increased the water level of the dams to 1544.15 feet.

It was also disclosed that 800 cusec feet of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Dam

Recent Stories

65,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

65,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

14 minutes ago
 Hostile nations trying to damage Pak-China friendl ..

Hostile nations trying to damage Pak-China friendly ties: Mian Zahid Hussain

16 minutes ago
 ORIC holds workshop on 'Intellectual Property Prot ..

ORIC holds workshop on 'Intellectual Property Protection in Academia' at UVAS

19 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 personnel conduct anti-germ spray at b ..

Rescue 1122 personnel conduct anti-germ spray at bus terminal, markets

1 minute ago
 13 shops sealed on corona SOPs violation

13 shops sealed on corona SOPs violation

1 minute ago
 Inter sign Argentina forward Correa from Lazio

Inter sign Argentina forward Correa from Lazio

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.