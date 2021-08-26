Tarbela dam power generation increases to 4827 MW

(@FahadShabbir)

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The water level of Tarbela Dam reservoir Tuesday increased to 1544.58 feet and remained 5.5 feet below the maximum capacity.

The power generation of the dam has been increased to 4827 megawatts where 16 power generation units out of 17 were working with full capacity to produce electricity.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, owing to the decreased inflow in the Tarbela Dam reservoir the position of water inflow was 149200 cusec feet and outflow was 142300 cusecs feet which increased the water level of the dams to 1544.15 feet.

It was also disclosed that 800 cusec feet of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.