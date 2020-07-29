Tarbela Dam: power generation level reaches 3371 MW

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Due to increase in water inflow the power generation level of Tarbela Dam Wednesday reached at 3371 megawatts as 16 hydropower generation units of the dam have been working properly.

As the temperatures rise in the upper parts of the Hazara division and Northern areas during the July the snow melting coupled with heavy downpour filled the reservoir with increased water inflow in the lake and also improved power generation.

During last week water storage level of the dam also reached its highest during the current year and the auxiliary spillways were opened to discharge extra water into river Indus while 16 out of 17 power generation plants were working.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, water inflow yesterday in Tarbela dam was recorded 174000 cusecs while the outflow of the water was 135000 cruces feet.

The maximum water storage capacity of the Tarbaila dam is 1550 feet, at present water level has reached 1462.58 feet and power generation is also approaching its maximum capacity.