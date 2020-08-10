Tarbela Dam power generation level reaches 3139 MW

Owing to an increase in water inflow Wednesday power generation level of Tarbela Dam has reached 3139 Megawatts, all 17 hydropower generation units of Tarbela Dam have been working properly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Owing to an increase in water inflow Wednesday power generation level of Tarbela Dam has reached 3139 Megawatts, all 17 hydropower generation units of Tarbela Dam have been working properly.

During last week water storage level of the dam also reached its highest during the current year and the auxiliary spillways were opened to discharge extra water into river Indus while 17 power generation plants were working with full capacity.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, yesterday water inflow in the Tarbail dam was recorded 223400 cusec while the outflow of the water was 130000 cusec feet.

The maximum water storage capacity of the Tarbaila dam is 1550 feet, at present water level has reached 1500.80 feet and power generation is also approaching its maximum capacity.