Tarbela Dam Power Generation Level Reduced

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 03:57 PM

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :14 power generation plants of Tarbela dam closed owing to the decreased water inflow in the lake which also reduced the water level in the reservoir.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, owing to the decreased water inflow 14 power generation units of the dam have been shut down and only 459 megawatts of electricity have also been produced while only 3 units of the dam are working.

The water storage capacity of the dam also reduced by 53 feet and today the water level of the dam was recorded 1443.65 feet. The shortage in the Tarbela Lake reservoir badly affected both power generation and the agriculture sector.

Today 22600 cu sec feet water inflow was recorded while outflow also remained 40000 cu secs which were discharged in Ghazi Brotha stream.

