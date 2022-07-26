UrduPoint.com

Tarbela Dam Power Generation Rapidly Approaching Its Installed Capacity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Tarbela dam power generation rapidly approaching its installed capacity

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Tarbela Dam reservoir Tuesday is rapidly approaching its maximum storage capacity of 1550 feet as today the water level of the dam was recorded as 1514.49 feet while the power production of the dam also reached near its installed capacity of 4888 Megawatts.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, today the water level of the dam was recorded at 1514.49 feet while today the water inflow was recorded at 244100 cusec feet and the outflow was 161300 cusec feet.

It was also disclosed that today 17 power generation units of Tarbaila dam were working with full capacity and were producing 4864 megawatts of electricity which was only 24 megawatts less than the installed capacity of the dam and expected that it would reach its maximum within the coming few days.

90 percent of water in the Tarbela dam reservoir comes from the glaciers that start melting at the beginning of the summer and till October increased water inflow in the dam continues while the rest of the water comes from flash floods and rain from various areas of Hazara division and northern areas.

