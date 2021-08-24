Tarbela dam power generation ratio reduced to 3200 MW

(@FahadShabbir)

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The water level of Tarbela Dam reservoir on Tuesday increased to 1544.15 feet and remained six feet below the maximum capacity.

The power generation of the dam has been reduced to 3200 megawatts where 16 power generation units, out of 17, were working with low capacity to produce electricity.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, owing to the decreased inflow in the Tarbaila Dam reservoir, the position of water inflow was 1324r00 cusec feet and outflow was 125000 cusecs feet which increased the water level of the dams to 1544.15 feet.

It was also reported that 800 cusec feet of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.