Tarbela Dam Power Generation Reaches 1340 Megawatts

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The power generation of the Tarbela dam Tuesday reached 1340 megawatts while the water level of the reservoir slightly increased to 1436.80 feet.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, the water inflow was recorded at 136600 cusecs feet while the outflow was 132600 and the water level of the reservoir remained 1436.80 feet.

Today 10 power generation plants out of 17 have produced only 1340 megawatts of electricity while the plants were working with low capacity and seven of them were shutdown.

It was also disclosed, about 800 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for irrigation.

Water inflow in the dam was also increased during the last couple of days owing to the snow and glaciers melting caused by the scorching heat, water level in Tarbela dam reservoir would increase and it would also raise the power generation of the dam.

