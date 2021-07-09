UrduPoint.com
Tarbela Dam Power Generation Reaches 1666 Megawatts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The power generation of the Tarbela dam Thursday reached 1340 megawatts while the water level of the reservoir slightly increased to 1437.16 feet.

According to the Tarbela dam officials, today the water inflow was recorded at 140400 cusecs feet while the outflow was 113400 and the water level of the reservoir remained 1437.16 feet.

Today 11 power generation plants out of 17 have produced only 1666 megawatts of electricity while the plants were working with low capacity and seven of them were shut down.

It was also disclosed that today 800 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KP for irrigation.

Water inflow in the dam also increased during the last few days owing to the snow and glaciers melting caused by the scorching heat, water level in the Tarbela dam reservoir would increase and it would also raise the power generation of the dam.

