Tarbela Dam power generation reaches 700 MW

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Despite low water inflow in the Tarbela dam reservoir Monday the power generation of the dam increased to 700 Mega Watts.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, from the last two weeks, the power generation of the Tarbela reaches its lowest where inflow remained up to 14000 cusec feet.

The water level of Tarbela dams was reduced to 1470.73 feet owing to the decreased water inflow. Today the dam produced only 700 megawatts of electricity while only five power generation units were working with low capacity.

5 out of 12 power generation units of the dam were producing only 700 megawatts of electricity and 12 units were shut down.

Today water inflow in the Tarbela reservoir was recorded 14300 cusec feet while outflow remained at 14300 cusecs feet.

It was also disclosed that today 700 cusec water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Due to the decreased water inflow after falling the temperatures in upper parts of Gilgit Baltistan the water level of Tarbela dam also reduced to 1470.73 feet.